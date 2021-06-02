Motorsports: Larson, Hendrick Racing head to Sonoma on a roll

“It teaches them about sway bars and spring rates and how to handle a boxy, heavy car. If they come out of other forms of racing, they won’t have the same experience.”

Love, one of four drivers McAnally is bringing to Sonoma Raceway for Saturday’s race, has already learned his lessons well. He is the ARCA Menards West defending champion, the youngest in series history, and is leading the points toward back-to-back titles — a feat McAnally has accomplished with two other drivers over the years.

“This series is huge to me and important to my development,” said Love, who also races in the ARCA Menards East series with Venturini Racing and with a Super Late Model team based in Wisconsin. “It’s teaching me how to race a heavy, high-horsepower car and I’ll run this series until I’m old enough to race in the truck series,” which for him is up to three years away.

Some veteran drivers occasionally use the ARCA Menards series to get better acquainted with a specific track — such as Cup regular Chase Briscoe, who is entered in Saturday’s race. But many drivers in the upper levels of NASCAR say they might not have reached stock car’s highest levels without the experience of racing with ARCA.