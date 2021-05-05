Motorsports: Trans-Am celebrates history, eyes future

For Wickens, whose crash at Pocono in his Indy Car rookie season broke many bones and bruised his spine, leaving him partially paralyzed, the laps around the Mid-Ohio road course were a victory lap over pain and the payoff for 20 months of rehabilitation sessions that lasted six hours a day.

Wickens, who has regained limited use of his legs and feet, operated the throttle and brake with metal rings mounted behind and in front of the steering wheel, while the clutch is what looks like a standard emergency brake to the right of the seat. He changed gears with paddle shifts on the left and right of the steering wheel.

“I started in go-karts when I was 7 and my family sacrificed so much for me,” Wickens said in a statement issued by IMSA. “Everyone put so much effort into me and my career, that you can’t just let it get taken away that easily. This injury has been just a setback, not necessarily a career ender.

“I believe these are the defining moments in my life. At 32, I have so much more of my life to live and I intend to live it to its fullest. That’s what really drove me in my rehab phase, which is still happening every day. I just knew that if I didn’t go all in on my recovery, I’d be kicking myself for the rest of my life wondering, ‘What if I’d tried harder? What if I didn’t do this? Or did do that?'”