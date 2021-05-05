Motorsports: Trans-Am celebrates history, eyes future

There is no other contemporary road racing series that carries as much historic importance as Trans Am.
Beginning in 1968, the “pony car wars” drew American car makers into the sport and into a heads-up battle for bragging rights among the then-new Mustangs, Cameros and Challengers.
Trans Am’s first visit to Sears Point International Speedway — now Sonoma Raceway — came in 1969 when Mark Donohue won his fifth of six races, beating Parnelli Jones in a Ford Mustang, to boost Chevrolet to its second consecutive manufacturer championship.
The track would host the National Trans Am Championship 24 times from 1969 through 2004, a race won by road racing veteran Boris Said.
Today’s Trans Am by Pirelli West Championship series still features cars that look like time capsules on wheels, although with much more horsepower and better suspensions. But the series has an eye on the future and hopes that its long-range plans to feature electric cars, as futuristic today as the pony car design was in the 1960s, will entice manufacturers to come back.
“We have had no support from manufacturers,” noted Tony Parella, owner of Trans Am Race Company, during a non-spectator event at Sonoma Raceway April 24-25. “We’re working on developing an electric class and hope to have some cars by next year.”
He noted that the Biden administration is proposing $175 million to support development of electric cars.
As a result, “this is where car manufacturers should be” as a proving ground, contended Parella, who also is CEO of the Sports Car Vintage Racing Association that filled out the recent two-day event at Sonoma.
The modern Trans Am series actually combines new technology and history, with as many as four classes of cars on-track at the same time. Specs for the series’ premiere class, TA, “leaves a lot of room for engineering in a car that doesn’t weigh much and has up to 850 horsepower,” Parella contends.
The potential for that engineering stood out over the Sonoma Raceway weekend when second-generation pro driver Chris Dyson broke the track record by a full two seconds in 1:32.923, driving a new Mustang while testing some suspension modifications that didn’t fit in the official specs for the Trans Am National Series. After falling to the back of the field on the form-up lap, Dyson not only won the race but lapped the field twice in the process.
But the fastest growing Trans Am class by far is TA2, which is attractive to racers for its low cost and because it gives teams a chance to race cars professionally that would otherwise be outdated and relegated to historic events with the SVRA.
“The numbers for TA2 cars are going up because it’s a spec class where you can buy a new car for about $125,000 that is built well,” said Parella.
Sonoma County resident Darrell Anderson, who has been racing since 1991, has found the TA2 a competitive compromise over other cars he has raced in recent years.
“I’ve raced touring cars and prototype classes, but it’s a money game,” said Anderson, standing next to his 2016 Dodge Challenger. “The TA2 class has V-8 power, aerodynamics, good cost control and good competition.
“I also like that the class has three American car makers in it,” he added, citing the Dodge Challenger, Chevrolet Camero and Ford Mustangs that not only dominate the class but fill up his shop at Sonoma Raceway, V8 Supercars.
While the Trans Am National series heads east, the Trans Am by Pirelli West Series races May 15-16 at Thunderhill Motorsports Park in Willows in conjunction with the Classic Sports Racing Group. Timing and scoring are at gotransam.com/livetiming.
NHRA to add EV class for 2022 Summit Racing Series
The National Hot Rod Association has announced the creation of an all-new electric vehicle racing class, EV, that will join the NHRA Summit Racing Series in 2022. Electric cars will compete within the Summit Racing Series in all seven NHRA divisions, including Division Seven at Sonoma Raceway.
“We are thrilled for this new opportunity for our NHRA competitors,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “NHRA Drag Racing is about performance and innovation, and we look forward to seeing how these vehicles will perform in 2022.”
Creating an EV class within the NHRA Summit Series accelerates the NHRA’s commitment to its racers and partners looking to develop new technology, the sanctioning body said. With the rise in performance of electric street vehicles also comes the need for the NHRA to provide a safe place to race and a platform for competitors to evolve and demonstrate their capabilities.
“Summit Racing Equipment supports all forms of motorsports, and we are excited to help bring EV technology to the track through our longstanding partnership with the NHRA,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment motorsports and events manager. “This is a great opportunity to expand on one of the most successful grassroots Sportsman drag racing programs in the country.”
Rules for the new Summit Series EV class are being developed and will be released as soon as possible to give builders and racers ample time to prepare for next season, series officials said.
Wickens returns to cockpit of IMSA race car
Twenty months after a devastating Indy Car crash that left many doubting that Robert Wickens would ever walk again, the Canadian driver took his first laps at speed Tuesday in a sports car outfitted with hand controls.
The Hyundai Veloster N TCR from Bryan Herta Autosport is normally driven in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge by Michael Johnson, a former national motorcycle champion who turned to racing sports cars after being paralyzed at the mid-chest after an accident.
For Wickens, whose crash at Pocono in his Indy Car rookie season broke many bones and bruised his spine, leaving him partially paralyzed, the laps around the Mid-Ohio road course were a victory lap over pain and the payoff for 20 months of rehabilitation sessions that lasted six hours a day.
Wickens, who has regained limited use of his legs and feet, operated the throttle and brake with metal rings mounted behind and in front of the steering wheel, while the clutch is what looks like a standard emergency brake to the right of the seat. He changed gears with paddle shifts on the left and right of the steering wheel.
“I started in go-karts when I was 7 and my family sacrificed so much for me,” Wickens said in a statement issued by IMSA. “Everyone put so much effort into me and my career, that you can’t just let it get taken away that easily. This injury has been just a setback, not necessarily a career ender.
“I believe these are the defining moments in my life. At 32, I have so much more of my life to live and I intend to live it to its fullest. That’s what really drove me in my rehab phase, which is still happening every day. I just knew that if I didn’t go all in on my recovery, I’d be kicking myself for the rest of my life wondering, ‘What if I’d tried harder? What if I didn’t do this? Or did do that?'”
After his laps on-track, he added, “I tried not to be a hero, hard as that was. But it felt good to be back in a race car.”