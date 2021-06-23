Motorsports: Vasser-Sullivan gears up for Watkins Glen

The NTT IndyCar series will race next on Aug. 8 at a new street course in downtown Nashville.

IndyCar setting stage for next-generation powerplants

With the NHRA and Trans Am having already announced plans for electrification, the NTT IndyCar series is setting the stage for a next-generation powerplant that will be a hybrid.

Chevrolet and Honda, the companies that currently provide engines for the series, are expected to begin testing their new 2.4-litre IndyCar engines next spring, as the series prepares for the introduction of hybrid power in 2023. The current 2.2-litre twin-turbo V6s that have been in service since 2012 produce approximately 700 horsepower on road and street courses, with a further 50hp available on push-to-pass boost. IndyCar aims for the new 2.4-litre engines to have an 800hp baseline by 2025, with a further 100hp on tap from the KERS energy recovery system.

Series president Jay Frye said testing will begin in early 2022.

“We have delayed this a couple of times but now feel good about where we’re at, so the first quarter of next year we’ll be on track,” said Frye. “Until that on-track test, Honda and Chevrolet can’t do anything except bench testing.”