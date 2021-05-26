Napa Valley Motorsports: Drivers with North Bay ties set for Indy 500

Vasser Sullivan Racing will start Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 in the 11th spot on the grid after the team scrapped its first qualifying attempt and driver Ed Jones vaulted eight spots higher after showing the speed the VSR car has had all year.
On his second qualifying effort, Jones’ four-lap average around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway climbed to 231.044 mph, gaining a mere 0.898 mph — showing just how tight the competition is among the 33 cars in Sunday’s race.
Jones missed the cutoff for the “fast nine,” the first three rows on the grid, by 0.060 mph — a lost opportunity to join a shootout among those drivers for a chance to move even further up in the starting grid.
“It was an up-and-down day,” said Jones, who finished third in the 2017 Indy 500 en route to claiming that year’s Rookie of the Year honors in the IndyCar series.
“On the first run, we were very conservative with the set-up on the car,” added Jones, the 2016 Indy Lights champion. “Now it’s time to concentrate on the race set-up.”
The qualifying effort for the Indy 500 showed the speed that the VSR car, owned by Napa auto dealer and former Indy Car driving champion Jimmy Vasser, has had all year but that has yet to be reflected in race results. On the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course two weeks ago, Jones ran as high as sixth and raced with the lead pack before being shuffled back to 14th after the last round of pit stops. In Texas a week earlier, the car was quick enough to finish seven spots higher than it qualified to finish 12th, its best finish so far this season.
Jones’ race to the podium finish in the 2017 Indy 500 began, coincidentally, by also starting 11th on the grid, showing the potential for a repeat high finish by the VSR team this weekend.
Also, J.R. Hildebrand, a former resident of Sausalito who began his racing career on the Sonoma Raceway road course, will start 22nd on the grid in Sunday’s Indy 500 after qualifying a third car co-owned by racing legend A.J. Foyt and former three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart with a speed of 229.980 mph.
“We knew that it was going to be really tough in the mid-pack,” said Hildebrand after his qualifying run in a car powered by a Chevrolet engine. “I mean, the Hondas were looking pretty strong at qualifying boost, so we knew that it was going to be a difficult thing to overcome throughout the field.”
Hildebrand credited his crew for coaxing more speed out of his car.
“Qualifying, to me, is just so representative of the hard work the guys are doing behind the scenes,” he said. “It’s a huge credit to the team to be able to throw up a pretty good number. We had a little bit more in the car because we had a weird technical glitch on the third lap, so we knew there was a little bit more there. We’re looking forward to getting ready for the race now.”
Hildebrand, who now lives in Boulder, Colo., finished second in the 2011 Indy 500 after hitting the wall on the last lap while he was leading the race with the checkered flag in sight. Driving for the Dreyer Reinbold team, Hildebrand has finished 16th, 20th and 11th in the last three Indy 500s.
All-female team makes Indy 500 history
Before Scott Dixon won the shootout last Sunday — with a speed of 231.685 mph — to determine who among the fastest nine cars would sit on the pole for this weekend’s Indy 500, there was plenty of drama at the back of the field as the five slowest cars competed for the last three starting spots. Ultimately, the last car in the field, in the 33rd starting spot, represented an historic first.
When Paretta Autosports’ speed of 228.353 mph held up, after challenges from other teams fell short as the car sat on pit lane with 2½ minutes left in qualifying, the team became the first in 105 Indy 500 races to qualify a car driven by a woman, owned by a woman, and largely crewed by women.
Simona de Silvestro of Switzerland — a Porsche factory driver, veteran of the international Formula E, and 2010 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year — could only sit in her car and wait while veteran Charlie Kimball tried but failed to bump her out of the field and put a fourth Foyt Racing entry into the race as the qualifying time clock wound down.
“We definitely got in the hard way,” de Silvestro said as the crew and car owner celebrated the historic moment.
Formed six months ago by Beth Paretta, a motorsports marketing executive, the team has an affiliate relationship with powerhouse Penske Motorsports and is part of the Race for Equality and Change created by Penske through Indy Car and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Most of the crew that will service the car on Sunday are women who began the project with no exceptional engineering or mechanical background. But four days a week for the last six months, they have arrived at Penske’s race shop near Charlotte, N.C. at 4:30 a.m. for training and to practice pit stops before moving on to their regular jobs later in the day.
“All of the girls on the team have worked so hard,” de Silvestro said in post-qualifying interviews. Regardless of the outcome in the Indy 500 this Sunday, she said, “I hope it inspires young women to be whoever they want to be.”
Patrick, Corvette to pace Indy 500
Danica Patrick, one of the most accomplished females at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will lead the field of 33 cars to the green flag in the Indianapolis 500 as the driver of the 2021 Corvette convertible chosen as the pace car for the 105th running of the race.
Patrick achieved numerous milestones during her eight Indy 500 starts from 2005-11 and 2018. She achieved the best starting spot for a female driver, fourth, as a rookie in 2005, when she also became the first female driver ever to lead laps in the race. She finished third in 2009, the best result ever for a woman in the Indy 500, and holds the race record for laps led by a female with 29.
She also competed for the first five seasons of her six-year NASCAR career in a Chevrolet, becoming in 2013 the only female driver to win the Daytona 500 pole.
“The Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car. Maybe they will let me take it home,” Patrick quipped when the car was introduced at the Speedway.
The Corvette pace car is powered by a 495 horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 and is “bone stock,” except for safety strobe lights installed in the headlights and taillights to make it more visible on the track.
Chevrolet has a long history at the Speedway, going back to the first Indy 500 in 1911, the same year Louis Chevrolet created his car company. One of Louis’ brothers, Arthur Chevrolet, drove in the 1911 race and another brother, Gaston Chevrolet, won the Indy 500 in 1920.
Chevrolet is one of two engine suppliers to teams in the NTT Indy Car series, along with Honda, and has won the manufacturers’ title in that series six of the last nine years.
Live coverage of the race starts at 8 a.m. Sunday on NBC and the IndyCar Radio Network. On Saturday, fans can listen in on the traditional drivers meeting at 7 a.m. via a live stream on indycar.com.
COVID-19 forces change in truck series playoff
NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs to Darlington due to border restrictions in Canada related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the race originally scheduled for Canadian Tire Motorsports Park will be run as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 5.
The race will begin at its regularly scheduled time, 10:30 a.m., and will be followed at 3 p.m. that day by the first of 10 playoff races for the NASCAR Cup series.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will open a long Labor Day weekend of playoff races at Darlington at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Camping World Truck Series Playoffs begin at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
