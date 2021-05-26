Napa Valley Motorsports: Drivers with North Bay ties set for Indy 500

Jones’ race to the podium finish in the 2017 Indy 500 began, coincidentally, by also starting 11th on the grid, showing the potential for a repeat high finish by the VSR team this weekend.

Also, J.R. Hildebrand, a former resident of Sausalito who began his racing career on the Sonoma Raceway road course, will start 22nd on the grid in Sunday’s Indy 500 after qualifying a third car co-owned by racing legend A.J. Foyt and former three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart with a speed of 229.980 mph.

“We knew that it was going to be really tough in the mid-pack,” said Hildebrand after his qualifying run in a car powered by a Chevrolet engine. “I mean, the Hondas were looking pretty strong at qualifying boost, so we knew that it was going to be a difficult thing to overcome throughout the field.”

Hildebrand credited his crew for coaxing more speed out of his car.

“Qualifying, to me, is just so representative of the hard work the guys are doing behind the scenes,” he said. “It’s a huge credit to the team to be able to throw up a pretty good number. We had a little bit more in the car because we had a weird technical glitch on the third lap, so we knew there was a little bit more there. We’re looking forward to getting ready for the race now.”