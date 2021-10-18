NASCAR: Larson 1st in championship four with win in Texas

“It probably still would have been on my mind going to Kansas,” Larson said. “I just was more worried about like if you get in the wall or something like Denny or Truex, or get caught up in a wreck, stuff like that, which now we don’t have to worry about. So that’s good”

Three of the late restarts Sunday came after incidents involving Hamlin, Truex and Logano. Hamlin twice had contact in the closing laps, and managed to stay on the lead lap even after having to pit and finished 11th.

“All the late race restarts at the end get so wild and crazy and you have no idea what is going to happen, and who is going to get checked up and stuff like that,” Blaney said.

"It’s insane. I think we ended up gaining a point over the cut, somehow. ... It’s just a crazy day," Hamlin said. “The way these cars race where we are packed up for a couple laps, you just never know. It’s going to be the same way at Kansas.”

That is another 1 1/2-mile track, where Busch won in May. Eight of the last nine races in Kansas have been won by one of the seven remaining playoff contenders. Truex and Hamlin have both won twice in that span, with Blaney the only one of that group without a victory there.