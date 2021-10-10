National League Division Series: Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even it up

“Obviously looking forward to turning the page on tonight’s game and getting ready for Los Angeles,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It wasn’t our best effort tonight. Dodgers just swung the bats better than us, made more pitches than us, made more plays than us.

“So as we’ve done all season long, we’ll turn the page and get ready for an off day, an off day of preparation and get ready for Game 3.”

LINEUP SWITCH

Roberts went with Bellinger at first base — he played four games there this year and 19 in 2020 — in order to get Chris Taylor's bat in the lineup. Taylor hit the decisive two-run homer in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 3-1 wild-card win over the Cardinals.

Taylor doubled in his first at-bat with one out in the second and wound up 2 for 4 with a walk.

Bellinger came through, too.

The 2019 NL MVP slumped to a .165 average in the regular season and was 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in the series before turning this one into a rout with his double in the sixth.

“He wanted to use the big part of the field, and for him to get rewarded, it was a huge hit,” Roberts said. “I think there was a big weight lifted off his shoulders.”