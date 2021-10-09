National League Division Series: Webb pitches Giants past Dodgers in opener, 4-0

Dodgers: Roberts went with lefty David Price among his 12 pitchers over fellow southpaw Justin Bruihl, who made his major league debut in August and isn't someone Los Angeles is comfortable with pitching back-to-back days yet. Regarding Price, Roberts noted the pluses, “I think with David, certainly the experience, the ability to add some length, a neutral arm." In fact, Roberts didn't rule out considering Price as an opener for Game 4.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto was left off San Francisco's roster after he missed significant time through the season with elbow troubles. “Very tough decision. I think we would have liked to have had him stretched out and perhaps considered him as somebody who could start one of these games for us," Kapler said. “We just weren’t able to get there, and that’s tough. In particular it’s tough because Johnny has meant so much to the organization.” ... 1B Brandon Belt is sidelined by a broken left thumb that he hopes will heal in time for a return in the NLCS should the Giants advance.