NBA: Balanced Kings silence Thunder, 126-98

Missing two key starters along with first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton, the Kings got off to a quick start and rolled past the flailing Thunder.

Sacramento led by 24 in the first half, outscored Oklahoma City 35-20 in the third, then cruised to its most lopsided win this season.

“Good, disciplined win,” Walton said. “We did a nice job moving the ball, sharing the ball. We got a little selfish at times, but overall a nice game from start to finish. The team did a really nice job of getting themselves going early and playing to a certain standard and a certain level.”

Justin James and Damian Jones hit consecutive 3s late in the third quarter, and Hield made one beyond the arc to put the Kings up 104-69.

The Thunder continued their disappointing slide that began in April. Oklahoma City has lost seven straight and 21 of 22.

“The biggest issues was our first-half defense,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We did a lot of damage defensively there and dug ourselves a hole. (The Kings) gained some confidence because the game was coming so easy to them. We didn’t have the competitive grit we needed on that end of the floor.”

PAIR OF KINGS (GMS)