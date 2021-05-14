NBA: Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110

The Kings were without four of their top six scorers, but still increased the lead to eight in the fourth quarter behind James and Metu. Sacramento still led by six with 3:39 remaining after a 3-pointer from Metu.

But Anderson answered with five straight points to bring Memphis within a point at 110-109. Valanciunas then converted a three-point play to give Memphis the lead for good — 112-110 — with 1:23 left.

“Fortunately, we were able to get some stops at the right time, and they missed a couple of shots late,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding: “It was kind of one of those products where you’ve got to play the full 48 minutes.”

Both teams shot well to open the game and the Kings benefitted from hitting seven of 11 3-pointers in the first quarter. Sacramento made 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the half.

James had 16 in the half for the Kings, who led 60-59 at the break.

Memphis’ half was lackluster coupled with bad ballhandling leading to 10 turnovers.

Memphis built a slight buffer by outscoring the Kings 30-23 in the third quarter to carry an 89-83 lead into the fourth.