NBA: Curry breaks league's career 3-point record as Warriors beat Knicks 105-96

NEW YORK — Stephen Curry never wanted to say it himself, even if others have been saying it for years.

He refused to call himself the greatest shooter of them all until the numbers said so.

And now?

“I got that baby,” Curry said, raising his arms high in the air.

He struck the same pose hours earlier Tuesday night after shooting his way to the top of the NBA record book with his 2,974th 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 105-96 win over the New York Knicks.

Curry broke the record set by Ray Allen, who held it for 10 years after passing Reggie Miller. They were both at the game and presented Curry with a jersey with a 2,974 on the back.

That number could be 4,000 or more by the time Curry is done playing a game in a way that barely existed before him.

“He has totally changed the game of basketball as we know it,” teammate Draymond Green said.

Curry hit the record shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter, waving his arms toward the sky, blowing a kiss and pounding his chest as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin.

Curry went and embraced his father, Dell Curry, who was seated along a baseline, while Bob McKillop, his coach at Davidson, stood in the stands and beamed alongside Larry Riley, who drafted Curry for the Warriors. Then came a hug from Green, among others and, finally, Curry trotted back across the court for a long embrace and a few congratulatory words from Allen.

Curry already owns two of the top three seasons for 3-pointers — including the only season with 400 3s — and now has the career record.

It came at Madison Square Garden, where Curry had one of his early-career highlights on Feb. 27, 2013, when he made 11 3-pointers and scored 54 points. He's gone on to win two MVP awards and three championships while becoming one of the biggest, most popular stars in the game.

Fans waited long afterward while he conducted a postgame interview on the court, chanting “MVP! MVP!” when he finished.

“I think fans are attracted to him just because of his humility and his story and how hard he’s had to work, so from that standpoint it transcends sports somewhat," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said before the game.

Curry had been far from his best beyond the arc to start this road trip, going 3 for 14 in Philadelphia and then 5 for 15 in Indiana. But with his ability to go from slumping to surging in a hurry, Kerr predicted a breakout would be coming soon.

It came quickly Tuesday. Curry hit from straightaway on his first attempt, and fans around the arena stood as he was dribbling the ball across center court on the next possession. He launched an ugly attempt that he missed.

The record-breaker came on his next shot and was vintage Curry. He gave the ball up and eventually raced back to the outside, getting the ball back and seemingly launching it in the same motion before a defender could get out to him.

Not an easy shot, but Curry has made it so many times he knew this one was pure.

“Oh, for sure,” he said.

It's that quick shot — whether after catching it or on the dribble — and the ability to release from so far behind the arc that's made him a shooter unlike any before him.

“He’s the best shooter I’ve ever seen, and I think it’s clear he is the best catch-and-shoot player,” former Dallas superstar Dirk Nowitzki recently said. “But where he’s so good is off the dribble, and I think that’s something that he added, the quick 3 off the dribble. It’s one motion and his shot is gone.”

None of Curry’s stardom was guaranteed when he entered the league in 2009 as the No. 7 pick from Davidson, far from one of the basketball powerhouses that usually produce the top players.

But with perhaps an unmatched combination of dribbling and shooting accuracy, he led a long-distance revolution that has turned the 3-pointer from an afterthought in NBA offenses into a weapon. He has led the league in 3-pointers six times and is well on his way to a seventh for a resurgent Warriors team that again has the league’s best record at 23-5.

“He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We congratulate him on this historic achievement.”

Curry could put the record well out of reach at his current pace: He entered the night making 5.4 3-pointers per game this season, best of his career.

Curry, 33, has now played 789 games, with perhaps a few more seasons at the top. At the same point in his career, Allen had 1,918 3s.

His team showed why it could make him a four-time champion with another lockdown defensive effort, limiting the Knicks to 36% shooting while improving the NBA's best record to 23-5.

“You can see who they are,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Jordan Poole had 19 points and nine rebounds, going 13 for 13 on free throws to overcome a 3-for-11 night from the field. Green added eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Julius Randle scored 31 points for the Knicks, who have lost four straight and seven of eight. They were without RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Curry and the Warriors weren't particularly sharp, perhaps drained by the emotion of the early celebration or a delayed arrival in New York due to flight issues out of Indiana, where they played Monday night.

But they made sure the faltering Knicks couldn't get anything going, gradually pulling away after a close first half. By the time Curry made his last 3 of the night, Golden State went up 97-85 with about 2:40 to play and had seized control long before that.

The Warriors visit Boston on Friday.

TRAVEL TROUBLE

The Warriors didn't arrive in New York until early Tuesday afternoon. They remained in Indiana overnight because of plane troubles, and caught a bus from the hotel to the airport at 9:30 a.m. Teams usually arrive for a road game the night before.

“I told some of the coaches, it’s still better than the old days,” Kerr said. “My first few years, we flew commercial and this was like routine to have a back-to-back where you fly in on the day of the game. But you were on Continental, you weren’t on a charter, so it was a little bit harder back then.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry holds the Madison Square Garden record with 11 3-pointers in the 2013 game. ... Andre Iguodala, who has battled right knee soreness, played for just the second time in 13 games. He had two points in 14 minutes.

Knicks: Derrick Rose scored 15 points. Alec Burks had 14 but shot 4 for 15. ... The 2013 game was the last one the Knicks beat the Warriors at home. Golden State has won the last eight meetings.