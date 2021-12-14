NBA: Curry embraces crowds in record-breaking quest

INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry hears the roaring crowds everywhere he travels these days.

His pursuit of the NBA's career 3-point record has created warm and fuzzy environments for the Golden State Warriors at each stop. Fans want to see history, and they want to see the 33-year-old Curry break Ray Allen's career 3-point record in person.

Yet among those he calls friends and foes around the league, Curry knows there's a very different feeling. They want to challenge the soon-to-be 3-point king.

“Yeah, you hear a little bit of everything," Curry said after Monday's 102-100 victory at Indiana. “I saw what Joel (Embiid) said the other day in his postgame. I know teams are coming out and making sure it's not going to happen against them, especially when it's 16 or 10 or seven. But I won't get this again, and once you get over the mountaintop, it's just how far you can push it."

Opponents have delayed Curry's quest about as long as possible.

After making five 3s, scoring 26 points and rallying the Warriors past the Pacers on Monday, Curry needs one more 3 to tie Allen's mark of 2,973, and two to surpass on the grand stage of Madison Square Garden. Ticket prices have reportedly quadrupled on the secondary market, and Reggie Miller, who held the record until Allen broke it in February 2011, is expected to call the game for TNT.

But reaching this point seemed unlikely when critics deemed the 6-foot-2 college star as a shooting guard trapped in a point guard's body. They questioned his size, his shot selection, even whether he could make a successful transition from Davidson to the NBA.

Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce got an up-close experience when he worked with Curry during his second pro season.

“It’s funny when you were around him during that year there were some games he was like 1 for 10 or 1 for 11 and you know everyone that goes up looks good,” Pierce said. “He liked to shoot on the gun back then and I was like, ‘What are you doing, you’re just coming into the league. You need bodies on you, you need to work.’ That was one thing we did, was always have a body on him.”

Curry wasn't like anyone else, though.

Nobody could match his prolific shooting beyond the arc and Curry spawned imitators leaguewide as teams relied on analytics that suggested they would score more points if they attempted more 3s instead of long 2s. Curry was to start Tuesday night with 6,889 career 3-point attempts, compared with 6,935 2-pointers.

Brooklyn's James Harden is second among active players and fourth all-time with 2,509 3s, and 13 of the top 30 players on the 3-point list are still active.

It took Miller 1,389 games to set the NBA record of 2,560. Allen needed 309 fewer games to pass Miller, and now Curry is on the precipice after playing 788 career games.

But even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr can see it's taking a toll and All-Star forward Draymond Green is hoping the record-breaker comes quickly Tuesday night so things can get back to normal.

“Everybody wants to see the record broken, so it’s not just our fans," Green said. “I’m sure it will be electric (in New York). Hopefully, he makes the first two 3s he shoots in the first quarter and then that’s it."

Curry sure hasn't looked like his usually proficient self the last three games.

On Wednesday, Curry was 6 of 17 on 3s in his final home game before embarking on a five-game trip. He went 3 of 14 behind the arc in a rare loss Saturday to the 76ers and his brother, Seth. Then Monday, he was 5 of 15 with his last errant 3 leading to the winning putback — even though he didn't tie Allen.

“I think he’s been trying a little bit too hard the last few games, just trying to make 3s and get to this record,” Kerr said. “It’ll be a relief for him, I think, and for our team when he does break it."

And for Curry, who said he wanted to play for the Knicks before Golden State took him No. 7 overall in 2009 long before he won two MVP Awards and three NBA titles in four years, it's an experience he wants to savor.

“I appreciate it, it's a blessing to play at this level," he said. “This is part of history and it's a different vibe when you're on the road and you get that kind of reaction. It's a special time."

In Indianapolis, the near-sellout crowd was less interested in the final result than seeing history. Fans roared each time Curry lined up a 3, gasped when he drove to the basket and erupted each time he inched closer to Allen's mark.

For the final 90 seconds, everyone inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse was standing. Some stuck around to give the two-time MVP and three-time NBA champ a proper sendoff after he finished postgame interviews.

But this was not the indomitable Curry everyone expected. He missed his first three beyond the arc, finished 5 of 15 on 3s — and some were badly off the mark. Clearly, he was pressing. Even Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted Curry had been trying too hard over the past several games.

“I'm enjoying the moment, knocking on the doorstep. It's pretty surreal," Curry said. “You just keep playing basketball, taking shots you think you can make and enjoy the experience."

The Pacers' defense made it awfully challenging. It constantly tried to run Curry and his teammates off the 3-point line, and for most of the night it worked. Indiana, led by Domantas Sabonis' 30 points and 11 rebounds, just couldn't do it long enough to close out a fourth consecutive win.

“I know he was trying to get the record tonight and in my mind, I wasn't going to let him do it on our court," said Malcolm Brogdon, who had 23 points and eight assists. “When you slow him down, you expect to win the game. We slowed him down."

But Curry did just enough to win this one.

His final 3 got the Warriors within 100-98, and on the next possession, he decided against a 3 and drove for the tying layup with 48.5 seconds to go. Then, after getting a defensive stop, Curry had a chance at tying the record but it was off the mark and Kevon Looney broke the tie with a putback.

“The play was set up perfectly, the 3 just didn’t go in and Loon did what Loon does, which is go get the offensive board to give us the lead and eventually the win," said Green, who had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points, Looney had 14 points and 8 rebounds, and Curry also had 6 six rebounds and 6 assists.

TIP-INS

Warriors: The Warriors still had not lost back-to-back games this season going into Tuesday. ... ... Golden State was 8 of 30 on 3s and had 17 turnovers. ... The Warriors have held 29 straight opponents to less than 50% shooting from the field..

Pacers: Brogdon had six rebounds. ... Caris LeVert finished with 19 points and Myles Turner had six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. ... The Pacers were 7 for 30 on 3s. ... They led 98-83 with less than three minutes to go.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Head coach Rick Carlisle wasn't the only Indiana Pacer missing on the bench. Guard Justin Holiday missed another game as he continues to work his way into shape. Pierce said he spoke with Carlisle, saying he continues to feel better, but Holiday has not yet returned to action after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Nov. 30.

“Justin called me and said I'm not playing tonight, he said he needed more time and we respect that," Pierce said.

The Warriors also are concerned about what's happening around the country and around the league as they spend this week on the road.

“We'll address the team about that and make sure everybody is doing their best to stay safe," Kerr said.