NBA: Curry reaches 5,000 assists, Warriors beat Kings

SACRAMENTO — Stephen Curry scored 27 points and became the first player in Warriors franchise history to reach 5,000 assists, helping Golden State improve to 3-0 with a 119-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Curry had 10 assists and seven rebounds. The two-time MVP had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of the Warriors’ first two games.

“You want to win games early, you want to get off to a good start but we know we have a lot of things that we can sharpen up like every team in the league,” Curry said. “I really feel like we have that capability to take productive strides every game. We’ve won three different games three different ways but it’s still about building confidence early in the year.”

Jordan Poole added 22 points, and Draymond Green had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points for the Kings, and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds. They are 1-2.

“We made too many mistakes tonight,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We need to be better in the fourth quarter. Part of the problem is we’re slowing the pace down. We have to get out and go.”