NBA: Curry scores 49 with 11 threes as Warriors rout Thunder, 136-97

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 49 points in 29 minutes and matched his season best with 11 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-97 on Saturday night.

Curry shot 14 of 26 overall and 11 of 21 beyond the arc while fans serenaded him with chants of “MVP! MVP!” as they have ever since being allowed back in Chase Center. He made five 3s in the first quarter, one in the second and five more in the third before sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

“I appreciate the love,” Curry said. “Nights like tonight, you want to get off to a good start knowing we should win this game. When you see the first two go down you start to find another level of confidence … and try to create an avalanche from there.”

It’s the fifth time in the last 15 games and seventh game overall this season that Curry has had 10 or more 3s in a game, breaking his own single-season record of six set in 2018-19.