NBA: Curry sets league record for 3-pointers in a month with 85

Kerr spoke to Curry’s injured Splash Brother at halftime of Friday's game against the Nuggets on a special night with fans returning to Chase Center. Kerr sensed it was especially hard for Thompson given how badly he wanted to be out on the floor.

Thompson looked emotional on the sideline at one moment and Curry could be seen speaking to him.

“He did have a tough game. I think it was in large part because the fans were back and my observation anyway is just it hit him really hard how much he’s missing, and how much he has lost over the last year and half," Kerr said. "It's not an easy thing to deal with. The good news is rehab's going really well. ... Klay has had his passion and his love for the game just ripped away from him now for almost two years. It's crazy. That's not easy to deal with."

TIP-INS

Kings: Holmes started, though on minutes restriction — the plan had been for him to play about 20 minutes and he wound up at about 22. ... The Kings are 5-9 on the road against the West.