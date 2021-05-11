NBA: Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

Kerr addressed the magnitude of this game beforehand as his team plays its final six games at home in Chase Center.

“We competed like crazy," Kerr said. “Hell of a win against the team with the best record in the league."

NCAA CHAMPS

Hall of Fame Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer and her NCAA champion Cardinal team were in attendance and recognized on the big screen during a first-quarter timeout. Highlights were shown and Kerr offered a congratulatory message to friend VanDerveer.

“It’s been amazing. We are all such Warrior fans,” VanDerveer said. “It’s great to be here. It’s really great that their team is recognizing our team, too.”

TIP-INS

Jazz: Clarkson missed all seven of his 3-point tries in the first half and began 0 for 8 before finally connecting from long range with 45.2 seconds remaining in the third. The Jazz shot 13 for 44 from deep on the night. ... Utah's nine first-half turnovers led to 15 points for Golden State. “I thought we had some turnovers that ended up in easy buckets for them. That’s what I told our guys,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ... The Jazz are 9-10 on the road vs. the Western Conference with two games remaining, at Oklahoma City and Sacramento.