NBA: Doncic scores 39 points as short-handed Mavs pound Warriors

Golden State didn't defend the perimeter, where the Mavericks shot 18 of 35 on 3-pointers.

The Warriors went 9 minutes, 40 seconds without scoring spanning the first and second quarters and were just 5 for 27 midway through the second quarter. That drought eventually led to a 47-16 hole.

“I'm not concerned about the scoring drought, I'm concerned about defense, I'm concerned about a level of intensity and preparation and competitiveness,” Kerr said. “That's what was missing. I'm the head coach. I did not have them ready to play, clearly."

Doncic shot 15 for 23 and added eight assists and six rebounds. Dallas has won seven of nine against Golden State and four in a row on the Warriors' home floor.

The Mavericks made nine of their initial 15 shots to go ahead 25-12 and force a Golden State timeout at the 4:58 mark of the first.

“It was the complete opposite from yesterday. It was crazy,” Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber said. “They couldn’t make any shots. ... I don’t even know how to describe it. We just went with the flow.”