NBA: Doncic signs $207M extension as Mavs turn focus to titles

Kidd believes he can turn Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis into the European duo the Mavericks envisioned when getting the 7-foot-3 Latvian in a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks. The Mavericks also just re-signed a secondary piece in that trade, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to a $75 million, four-year contract.

Dallas also is bringing back fan favorite Boban Marjanovich, the 7-4 Serbian who has been one of the backups to Porzingis. He re-signed on Tuesday, when the club also announced the free agent addition of Sterling Brown, who played at nearby SMU.

Brown and Reggie Bullock are the two new options behind Doncic and Hardaway in the backcourt, a pair of shooting guards the Mavericks hope will help defensively.

“I think we made some great moves in free agency, but I think one of the most important things to win is the chemistry that the team has on the court,” Doncic said. “Like for example in Slovenia we had amazing chemistry, and I think that led us to winning games.”

Cuban had chemistry in mind in coming to Slovenia for the signing with his front office and Nowitzki, the 7-foot-German who spent all 21 of his seasons in Dallas — an NBA record — and is now a club consultant.