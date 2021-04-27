NBA: Fox-less Kings on Mavs early, win 113-106

SACRAMENTO — Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists in his second straight start in place of leading scorer De’Aaron Fox, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-106 on Monday night.

Richaun Holmes added 24 points for Sacramento in his second game back after sitting out five with a strained hamstring. Harrison Barnes had 19 points, and Buddy Hield scored 16 including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

“Tonight we finished some plays down the stretch,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “What I was most pleased about other than the teamwork was we outrebounded them. We rebounded from the wing and guard position. That’s what it takes. It was great to see us get better at that.”

Fox, the Kings point guard, is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and could miss up to two weeks.

Luka Doncic had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Dallas. Doncic, who was questionable before the game with a left elbow bruise, missed a free throw with 2:05 remaining and the Mavericks down by seven.