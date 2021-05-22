NBA: Grizzlies beat Warriors in OT, 117-112, advance to face Jazz

Morant shined on the big stage — now it gets bigger for him, Dillon Brooks and the Grizz.

“I know it’s a big accomplishment for all of us, but me and Dillon know the job’s not finished,” Morant said. “We’re not trying to be done making it to the playoffs. We have to lock back in to playing Utah who has the best record in the league.”

Morant also contributed six rebounds, six assists and four steals. He shot 14 for 29 with five 3-pointers as Memphis more than doubled its total from deep this time against Golden State to win on the Warriors’ home floor just five days after losing 113-101 in the regular-season finale.

Curry, who became scoring champion against the Grizzlies on Sunday, finished with 39 points and six 3-pointers while dazzling in front of an animated, roaring crowd of 7,505 in the biggest game yet at second-year Chase Center. He committed seven of his team's 21 turnovers, while Draymond Green had six miscues but also a triple-double with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.