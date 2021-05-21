NBA: Kings' failures lead to another long offseason

WALTON'S FUTURE

In the two years since replacing Dave Joerger, Walton has seen his team get off to encouraging starts only to fade. The main issues have been a lack of defense and a lack of consistency on the offensive side. The Kings swept three games from the Denver Nuggets and beat the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks twice. They also lost twice to two of the worst teams in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not all the blame falls on Walton’s shoulders but someone has to be held accountable and it very well could be him. Ranadive hasn’t shown much patience — Walton is the sixth head coach he’s had — and it wouldn't be surprising if another change is made. McNair inherited Walton from Divac and may want to bring in his own hire.

HALIBURTON SHINES

If there was a bright spot this season, it was how quickly the Kings' top pick acclimated to the NBA and how well he played before getting injured. Haliburton started 20 of the 58 games he played but most often came off the bench to lead the second unit. He averaged 13 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Some observers even felt the offense ran smoother with Haliburton running the point while Fox was out.

BAGLEY’S HEALTH