NBA Playoffs: Warriors, Lakers set for rematch

James said he considers Curry the MVP of the NBA this season. He's eager to cross paths in a big-time moment with Curry and the Warriors once again, and said he'll take a playoff-game approach to the play-in.

“They've got championship DNA as well," James said. “They've been there. They know what it takes and what it feels like to be in pressure games."

Confidence among the Lakers does not appear to be in short supply. They've been banged up all season, were without James and Anthony Davis for long stretches and might have gotten another scare when James appeared to tweak his problematic right ankle late in Sunday's finale in New Orleans.

James said afterward that he'll be fine, ready for what comes next. He made headlines a couple of weeks ago when he said the person at the NBA responsible for coming up with the idea of the play-in tournament should be fired. If the Lakers don't win one of their next two games and wind up missing the playoffs, his opinion of the tourney will figure to get worse.

“We’re getting healthy at the right time,” Lakers veteran Jared Dudley said. “And nobody wants to see a healthy Lakers team.”

Under the old system, the Lakers, Warriors, Celtics and Wizards would be in the playoffs. The Grizzlies, Spurs, Pacers and Hornets would be out.