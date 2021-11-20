NBA: Poole helps Curry-less Warriors beat Pistons 105-102

DETROIT — Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made the most of their opportunity to step up as scorers in Stephen Curry's absence.

Poole scored 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half and Wiggins had 27, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday night.

“I’m really proud of Jordan," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “He struggled the last few games. He was locked in right at the beginning."

Wiggins scored 10 points in the third as the Warriors outscored Detroit by 11 points in the quarter to take an 86-70 lead.

“Our start to the third quarter was very disappointing," Detroit head coach Dwane Casey said. “I thought we’d come out with more juice and they came out guns blazing.”

Golden State started the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead and held on to win after Detroit's Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

“I’ll be honest, that was the best feeling one I took all night," Jackson said. “I thought it was going in.”

The NBA-leading Warriors sat out Curry with a bruised hip, a night after the two-time MVP and the league's leading scorer had 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland. They also also without Draymond Green because of a bruised thigh after he had 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Cavaliers.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jackson scored a season-high 27 points, Grant had 19 and Hamidou Diallo added 10.

The Pistons have just four wins and they picked up three of them over the previous five games for their best stretch of the season.

“We’ve gotten wins, but we keep coming back with losses," Cunningham said. “We have to find a way to string together some wins.”

Gary Payton II started in place of Curry and scored 12 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 15 for the Warriors.

When Casey was asked before the game about the visitors that were sitting out, he said it should bother the Pistons. The rebuilding team, though, couldn't do much about it.

Poole had 11 points in the first quarter to help the Warriors lead 26-23. The former Michigan guard scored another 11 points in the second quarter, giving Golden State a five-point lead at halftime.

“It kind of feels like a homecoming," he said. “My parents were here and friends from school."

Late in the third while Golden State was pulling away, Curry in warmups and Green in casual clothes were standing up and cheering on their teammates.

Jackson led the Pistons' comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring in double digits to give them a chance to win.

“We competed and fought to get back," Casey said. “Those guys are heartbroken because they put themselves in a position to win and just couldn’t get that last shot to go in.”

Kevin Looney had 12 rebounds, his third game in double digits this season, as Golden State won its third straight and 10th in its last 11 games. The Warriors, who are a league-best 14-2, are the only team in the league to score 100-plus points in each game this season.

The Warriors host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Prolific Prep alumnus Trent, Raptors beat Kings

SACRAMENTO — Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his season-high 32 points in the first half and the Toronto Raptors continued their recent dominance in Sacramento, thumping the Kings 108-89 on Friday night.

Gary Trent Jr. — who played a year of high school ball for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian — had 23 points as the Raptors ended a three-game skid and won for the second time in eight games. Fred VanVleet added 13 points and six assists.

Playing the second half of a back-to-back after getting blown out in Utah on Thursday, the Raptors led by 30 and were aggressive most of the night, taking advantage of breakdowns in the Kings defense to make wide-open shots.

The Raptors have won five straight in Sacramento dating to 2016.

De’Aaron Fox scored 17 points for the Kings. Harrison Barnes added 14. Sacramento has lost six of seven.

“We started the game ready to play. From that point on they pushed us around and we didn’t give ourselves a chance,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “They played desperate, and for some reason we did not.”

Toronto outscored Sacramento 42-18 over the final 13½ minutes of the first half including a buzzer-beating shot from the right corner in the second quarter that put the Raptors ahead 63-45.

Marvin Bagley III had four points and six assists in 17 minutes in his third consecutive game for Sacramento. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018, Bagley has been relegated to a backup role this season and was limited to one game when he refused to enter a home game against the Phoenix Suns on Nov, 8.

Nurse put Scott Barnes at point guard at various times in the second half, and the Raptors rookie responded with six assists for the second consecutive game to overcome shooting 1 of 8. Barnes made all eight of his free throw attempts in the first quarter while the rest of the Kings were a combined 3 for 10 in the first half.

The crowd at Golden 1 Center showered the team with boos at the end of the third quarter.