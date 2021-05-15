NBA: Poole's career-high 38 points lead Warriors past Pelicans

“You always are terrified when somebody goes down with a rolled ankle because you just don't know how bad it is, but fortunately it wasn't too bad,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “I was really surprised when he came back in the game.”

Golden State's supporting cast again showed its talent on a night Curry and Draymond Green were among the Warriors regulars rested by Kerr. Curry is still bothered by a tender tailbone he hurt falling hard on metal steps March 17 at Houston. Andrew Wiggins missed his first game of the season and has been nursing a sore left knee in recent weeks.

Kerr wants his team in top form for Sunday's game that will determine seeding: The Warriors must beat Memphis to secure the No. 8 seed and if they lose will wind up ninth. The eighth seed will play its first game on the road at the seventh seed while the No. 9 team hosts the 10th seed.

The Warriors had been with just eight healthy players in recent weeks, but welcomed back Paschall from a 21-game absence for a strained left hip flexor and he scored 12 points. In addition, Jordan Bell was signed to a two-way contract Thursday for a second stint with the Warriors.

Paschall entered at the 4:31 mark of the opening quarter for his first action since April 2.