 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NBA

NBA: Warriors' Curry to miss at least 2 weeks with hurt foot

  • Updated
Celtics Warriors Basketball

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, reaches for the ball between Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson, the play during which Curry was injured, in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

 Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained ligament in his left foot.

The reigning scoring champion underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said Friday.

A two-week absence for Curry would sideline him until the final five games of the regular season for Golden State, which is third in the Western Conference.

Curry went down with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of a 110-88 home loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night when Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on the two-time MVP's lower leg. Curry grimaced in pain and hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later at the 4:09 mark.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like the move by Smart, calling it a “dangerous” play.

Curry was coming off a 47-point performance on his 34th birthday in a win Monday against the Wizards.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News