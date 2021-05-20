NBA: Warriors, Grizzlies meet again with playoff berth at stake

“Our plan is to pack for a three-game road trip," Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said.

The Warriors came out on top during the last meeting between these teams, beating Memphis 113-101 at Chase Center in the regular-season finale Sunday that determined the play-in tournament seeding.

So, Curry and Co. will now host the Grizzlies for the second time in six days vying for a spot in the playoffs. This time the winner moves on and the loser heads home for the offseason.

“I think it will be very challenging. It’s pretty much playoffs, everybody’s trying to win, everybody’s going to play their hearts out,” Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson said. “This is a good team.”

CONTROLLING EMOTIONS

Curry wants the Warriors to enjoy this opportunity, even if Golden State hasn't been to the playoffs since losing the 2019 NBA Finals to Toronto in the franchise's fifth straight trip.

“It'll be nice to be at home in front of our fans, take advantage of the moment,” Curry said. “Just have fun with it, don't put too much pressure on yourself thinking you've got to be perfect, you've got to make every shot.”

The Warriors have thrived with contributions from the backups.