NBA: Warriors rally for second straight night, beat Suns 122-116

SAN FRANCISCO — Facing the Western Conference's two winningest teams on back-to-back nights, the Golden State Warriors pulled off a pair of impressive victories with superstar Stephen Curry struggling with his shot.

Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night.

Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two straight clutch wins during the playoff push.

“It was incredible, a lot of guys stepped up," Green said. “For us to get that win and Steph to struggle shows a lot about the growth of this team. We've got two more games. It's important that we finish those two games strong and try to head into the playoffs rolling.”

Curry made a 9-foot jumper with 45 seconds left while falling to the floor, a bright finish to his 21-point performance on another tough outing for him shooting 3-pointers.

Golden State — competing with just eight healthy players — secured a spot in the play-in tournament with Monday's 119-116 win against the Jazz, and then held on against a talented Suns team.