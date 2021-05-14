NBA: Warriors sign Toscano-Anderson to multiyear deal

“I've never been able to make plans,” he said, “It's a relief, really.”

Earlier Thursday, Toscano-Anderson tweeted: “Been up since 530am. Too excited to sleep.” The Warriors later shared a video of him calling his proud mother with the great news.

"It's just a life-changing contract, a life-changing signature," Toscano-Anderson said of putting the pen on his contract. “I grew up going to games, so it gave me dreams. From a very young kid, I always wanted to walk into Oracle (Arena) onto that court donning an NBA jersey. I never imagined it would be wearing a Warrior jersey.”

He had 15 people living in a three-bedroom house and didn't buy his first car since he was 26 — and now Toscano-Anderson plans to help his little brother purchase a first car.

Toscano-Anderson originally signed a two-way contact with the Warriors in December and has provided a big boost off the bench, especially the past couple of weeks with the Warriors down to eight healthy players. He is averaging 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 55 games this season. The Oakland native has scored in double figures 10 times, including a career-high 20-point performance on April 15 at Cleveland.