NBA: Warriors top Thunder to remain unbeaten

OKLAHOMA CITY — Golden State coach Steve Kerr's plan to get Stephen Curry some extra rest didn't turn out quite how he'd hoped.

Curry scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors remained undefeated, but they had to rally in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98 on Tuesday night.

Kerr said he couldn’t rest his star guard as much as he wanted because the Thunder were too competitive. Oklahoma City led by 11 points at halftime and by 12 midway through the third quarter before Golden State began chipping away.

“We knew we were going to take him out mid-first, buy him a few minutes, hopefully do the same in the third, but I didn’t feel comfortable doing that,” Kerr said. “We were still climbing uphill a little bit.”

A 3-pointer by Otto Porter Jr. put the Warriors ahead for the first time, 78-76, with a minute left in the third. The Warriors took an 81-76 edge into the fourth. The Thunder cut their deficit to four at one point in the final period, but the Warriors went on a 9-3 run to go up 10 with just over three minutes to play.

Curry made 6 of 14 shots in just over 32 minutes and never really got comfortable with Oklahoma City's Lu Dort defending him.