NFL: 49ers center Richburg retires at 29

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg has retired after a knee injury derailed his career.

The 29-year-old Richburg officially announced his retirement Wednesday. He missed the entire 2020 season recovering from knee surgery and remained on San Francisco's roster until now to delay some of the salary cap impact until 2021.

Richburg signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract with the 49ers in 2018 after spending his first four seasons with the New York Giants.

The former Colorado State lineman played 15 games in 2018 as the anchor on San Francisco's line and 13 more the following season before going down with a torn right patellar tendon in a Week 14 win at New Orleans.

Richburg missed the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl that season and never played again as he was also hampered by shoulder and hip injuries.