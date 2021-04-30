NFL Draft: 49ers take QB Lance with 3rd pick

While the rest of the football world spent the month between San Francisco's trade for the No. 3 pick and the start of the draft speculating on which quarterback the 49ers would take, head coach Kyle Shanahan watched it all with amusement.

He said he had been drawn to North Dakota State's Trey Lance since starting the draft process in January and the 49ers made that decision official when they drafted him Thursday night despite speculation in recent weeks that Alabama's Mac Jones would be the choice.

“If the whole NFL is assuming you’re doing one thing and you’re not doing that, we’re not going to work hard to correct that,” Shanahan said. “So let that be. Whatever way that went, it was going to go. It was crazy to watch where it all went, but no one has known anything but us. It’s been fun to watch. I haven’t been in many situations in my career like that.”

General manager John Lynch said they were pretty sure of the decision a few weeks ago and finalized it Monday. They told ownership of the call on Wednesday and went with the pick after making a quick call to Green Bay after reports that MVP Aaron Rodgers could be available in a trade.