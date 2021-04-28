NFL Draft: Huge choice for 49ers at QB

Shanahan said it would be great to find a passer such as Brees with the mobility of Lamar Jackson, but that every QB will be used differently and there's no clear-cut answer to which one is best.

“That’s what so exciting about this year,” he said. “I do see five guys. But no one’s ever a slam dunk."

The 49ers made this trade because they wanted an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been a capable quarterback when healthy but has also missed 23 games because of injuries the past three seasons.

Shanahan and Lynch were adamant at the time of the trade that the plan was for Garoppolo to remain the starter in 2021. That stance has appeared to soften with Shanahan saying he “can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday.”

Garoppolo is owed $24.1 million this season but none of that salary is guaranteed, making it easy for the 49ers to get out of the deal if they want. Garoppolo does have a no-trade clause, which gives him say in where he plays next if San Francisco chooses to go a different direction.

“He’s taking part in our virtual meetings, plans on being at the workouts,” Lynch said. "Jimmy’s been completely professional, as he always has been with us.”

NOTES: Lynch said that the Niners will pick up the fifth-year option on right tackle Mike McGlinchey, which will give him a guaranteed $10.9 million contract for 2022. ... Lynch, Shanahan and the organization are donating $49,000 to the Trevin Dilfer Foundation, which is being launched by former 49ers quarterback Trent Dilfer to honor the 18th anniversary of the death of his son.