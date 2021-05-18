NFL: New 49ers QB Lance works out at rookie camp

Lance played only one game last season because North Dakota State's season was moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But he showed a strong arm and great mobility in 2019 to make him a top prospect and the Niners grabbed him at No. 3 in the draft after trading two future first-round picks to move up from No. 12.

Lance's production in 2019 was off the charts as he threw for 2,786 yards, 28 TDs and no interceptions and ran for 1,159 yards. Lance threw his only collegiate interception last fall against Central Arkansas in a game North Dakota State played in part to give him more exposure to NFL teams.

Lance came in as the backup behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who already has reached out to welcome him to the Bay Area as a fellow former winner of the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the best FCS player each year.

But the 49ers believe he can be the franchise quarterback down the road and that the experience he got running a pro-style offense in college will help that transition.