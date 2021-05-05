NFL: NFC West to go global

The NFC West was chosen in a random draw and becomes the fifth division to participate in the program.

Raiders sign CB Hayward

The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal, adding needed experience to a young secondary that has struggled in recent years.

The deal announced Tuesday reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Hayward had been linked to the Raiders ever since being released by the Chargers in March.

A person familiar with the deal says Hayward can earn up to $4 million in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal weren't released.

Bradley had been the defensive coordinator for the Chargers the previous four seasons and was hoping to bring a cornerback familiar with his system with him to his new job in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old Hayward has been one of the better cornerbacks in the league over his nine seasons with Green Bay and the Chargers. The former second-round pick out of Vanderbilt made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Chargers in 2016-17 when he led the NFL with 42 pass breakups and was tied for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions.