NFL: NFC West to go global

NEW YORK — Each of the four NFC West teams will carry an additional international player on its practice squad next season as part of the International Player Pathway program.
Now in its fifth season, the program aims to provide international athletes an opportunity to compete and learn at the NFL level.
The players are linebacker Aaron Donkor of Germany, who will join the Seattle Seahawks; offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez of Mexico, headed to the San Francisco 49ers; offensive lineman Max Pircher of Italy, going to the Los Angeles Rams; and tight end Bernhard Seikovits of Austria, headed to the Arizona Cardinals.
Each player will remain with his team through training camp. At that time, they become eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, though the player can't be activated during the 2021 season.
Tight end Sammis Reyes of Chile, who was competing for a position in this year’s pathway program, was signed by the Washington Football Team in April.
“The International Player Pathway Program provides athletes with a viable route to the NFL and an opportunity to further develop their skills,” said Damani Leech, NFL chief operating officer of international.
Donkor, Gutierrez, Pircher and Seikovits received additional training alongside NFL players and draft prospects in Florida during the winter.
The NFC West was chosen in a random draw and becomes the fifth division to participate in the program.
Raiders sign CB Hayward
The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal, adding needed experience to a young secondary that has struggled in recent years.
The deal announced Tuesday reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Hayward had been linked to the Raiders ever since being released by the Chargers in March.
A person familiar with the deal says Hayward can earn up to $4 million in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal weren't released.
Bradley had been the defensive coordinator for the Chargers the previous four seasons and was hoping to bring a cornerback familiar with his system with him to his new job in Las Vegas.
The 31-year-old Hayward has been one of the better cornerbacks in the league over his nine seasons with Green Bay and the Chargers. The former second-round pick out of Vanderbilt made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Chargers in 2016-17 when he led the NFL with 42 pass breakups and was tied for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions.
His production dropped a bit in recent years and he allowed 8.6 yards per target last season, according to SportsInfo Solutions, for his worst mark in five seasons with the Chargers. The Raiders hope he can regain his old form and bring a steadying influence to a young secondary.
The Raiders had been projected to start players taken in the past three drafts with cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson in the slot and safeties Johnathan Abram and 2021 second-round pick Trevon Moehrig.
Arnette struggled as a rookie last season after being drafted in the first round and Hayward provides an option to start outside at cornerback if Arnette doesn’t improve or moves into the slot.
Since head coach Jon Gruden returned in 2018, the Raiders have ranked last in the NFL in points allowed (28.4 per game) and second worst in yards per play allowed (6.05) with issues in the secondary being paramount.