NFL: Raiders focus on defense, offensive lines in NFL draft

After being picked apart by opposing offenses last season and having dismantled an expensive offensive line at the start of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders went into the draft with some distinct needs.

Even having an offensive-minded head coach such as Jon Gruden who is always looking for more options for his vast playbook couldn't send the Raiders in a different direction in the draft.

Las Vegas finished the three days of selections taking only defensive players and offensive linemen, marking the first time in franchise history that the Raiders picked no offensive skilled players.

General manager Mike Mayock said Gruden kept asking about taking a quarterback or receiver at various points in the draft but the Raiders stuck to their strategy.

“At the end of the day, Jon Gruden is an offensive guy,” Mayock said. "But what did we do all weekend? We tried to help our defense get better, and I give him a ton of credit for that. He was all-in. He was excited. ... I could not have been happier with the way Jon supported the whole thing this weekend and he knew, just like I knew, we have a long way to go on defense."