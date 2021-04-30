NFL: Raiders take Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick

“Coach Cable has been all over him for months now since the first time he saw the tape,” Mayock said. “Coach Gruden loves this guy. Our scouts love this guy. What I like is when the second floor in our building, which is all the coaches, and the third floor, which is all the scouts, when we’re united on a conversation like Leatherwood. That makes me feel really good about the pick.”

Leatherwood has started 41 games the past three seasons at both right guard and left tackle. Mayock said Leatherwood will step in immediately as the starter at right tackle in place of Trent Brown, who was traded to New England this offseason for a 2022 draft pick.

Leatherwood said the low draft projections will serve as fuel but he's more focused on proving the Raiders right than others wrong.

“I’m not the type of dude to get caught up in all that garbage, because I know what my film said about me and the GM and the coach, they know that as well,” he said. “I’m just grateful that they watched that film and they saw me as good enough to be the 17th overall pick.”

The Raiders also dealt away two more expensive veterans for mid-round draft picks by trading center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson as the team aimed to get younger and cheaper on the line.