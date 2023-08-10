HENDERSON, Nev. — Fred Warner was begging Jimmy Garoppolo to throw a pass at him, which in previous years wouldn't have been an unusual sight at practice when they were San Francisco 49ers teammates.

But they were on opposite sides Thursday with Warner at linebacker for the Niners and Garoppolo quarterbacking the starting offense for the Las Vegas Raiders as the teams met for a joint practice.

“That's my guy,” Warner said afterward. “I love Jimmy. I love seeing him succeed. He had a great practice today, so I'm looking forward to (Friday) again.”

The teams have another joint practice Friday and then meet in a preseason game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels didn't rule out playing Garoppolo on Sunday, but the chances don't appear likely. So these two practice days against the 49ers are especially important.

Garoppolo played the previous 5 1/2 seasons in San Francisco before signing with the Raiders in the offseason. He didn't have the easiest transition, a broken left foot delaying his signing by a day and then forcing him to miss organized team activities and minicamp.

When training camp began, Garoppolo often didn’t look close to the quarterback who helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl in 2019 and the NFC title game in 2021.

But now he's starting to come around, and on Thursday was especially sharp during two late-practice scrimmage drives. He went 3 for 4 on one drive while connecting with three different receivers — his solo miss a sideline pass to Davante Adams in which the receiver was just barely out of bounds. Then in a 2-minute drive, Garoppolo completed five of seven passes to three receivers, including a touchdown in double coverage to tight end Austin Hooper.

“I think it’s moving in the right direction,” Garoppolo said. “I obviously started getting my feet under me, literally and figuratively.”

Garoppolo said on the first play that Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw started playfully yapping at him, calling it an enjoyable experiencing facing a group of players he called his “brothers.”

That's despite how it ended in the Bay Area.

The 49ers had planned to trade Garoppolo before the 2022 season and start Trey Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft whom San Francisco gave up three first-round picks to acquire. But when Garoppolo underwent offseason shoulder surgery, that eliminated outside trade interest in him, prompting the 49ers to re-sign him at a reduced deal.

When Lance was injured two games into last season, Garoppolo again took over as the starter. He was having his best year, throwing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions in 10 games, before going down with a season-ending foot injury.

In February, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn't see how Garoppolo would return to the club next season.

“I think that was a simple question: Is there scenario he can be back here next year?” Shanahan said. “I gave a common-sense answer: ‘No.’ I think that was a little overblown on trying to be a shot at him or anything. We knew Jimmy wasn’t coming back on his standpoint and our standpoint, financially, and everything. But any time I’ve been asked about Jimmy and what he meant to us and how he was, I’ve never said it differently.

"Jimmy was unbelievable here.”

Shanahan said he didn't get the chance to speak with Garoppolo on Thursday because the teams were on separate practice fields.

“I think he’s an interesting guy because he doesn’t promote himself ever, but he could,” San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey said of Garoppolo. “He won a lot of games. He’s obviously a great quarterback who’s been successful in the past. Always has a smile on his face, always has a great attitude and is just a really great guy to be around.”

Garoppolo said to not mistake his easygoing demeanor for a lack of competitiveness.

“It’s in there," Garoppolo said. "Everyone has different ways of dealing with stuff. Some people like to vocalize it and put it out there. Some people like to keep it in and just let their play do the talk. There are different ways to go about it, but that’s kind of how I’ve always been. I’m not changing.”

O'Connell hopes story just beginning

The idea of a walk-on at Purdue slowly rising to become a starting quarterback is enough of a long shot. Forget getting taken in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft.

That's Aidan O'Connell's story so far, one the Raiders rookie hopes won't end any time soon.

“I think you have to have a proper balance of reflection and also understanding I'm trying to play more football,” O'Connell said after practice Wednesday. “I don’t want that to be my story — just getting here. I want to work as hard as I can to stay.”

O'Connell has been taking snaps behind Garoppolo and 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer, both of whom had experience in McDaniels' system when he was the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.

Under typical circumstances, this season would be one for O'Connell to learn from two experienced QBs. But Garoppolo's injury history — he didn't participate in organized team activities of minicamp because of a broken left foot — means Hoyer and O'Connell need to be ready to go in at any moment.

Hoyer, as the No. 2, would be the natural option to play if Garoppolo gets hurt. But Raiders coaches also might want to see what they have in O'Connell as they consider the team's long-term needs at QB.

O'Connell said his focus is on the short term for now.

That was his approach at Purdue, where he walked on after not receiving any major scholarship offers. His rise up the depth chart was anything but meteoric: The patient but determined O'Connell became the starter in his fifth year.

He went on to start 24 games his final two seasons, throwing for 7,202 yards over that span with 50 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. O'Connell twice was selected second-team All-Big Ten Conference and set several Purdue records, including highest passing rating at 141.8.

“I started pretty low on the totem pole at Purdue and through just different circumstances was able to rise up the depth chart,” O'Connell said. "That’s definitely helpful. There are things you can bring over from college, but at the same time, it’s a completely new experience. So as much as I can rely on what I’ve been through, at the same time, you’ve got to look forward and continue to press forward.”

O'Connell said it didn't take long to see the difference in talent and intensity between the highest level of college football and the NFL, saying “everyone is the 1 percent of the 1 percent.”

There also is the mental adjustment, and O'Connell said he has new responsibilities at the line of scrimmage that he didn't have with the Boilermakers.

It all can be overwhelming for a first-year player, and O'Connell learned the value of keeping the process as simple as he can make it.

“I had a lot of great advice from people that have been in my shoes before, and try not to put too much pressure on myself,” he said. "Just be myself, enjoy the process. At the end of the day it’s just football, so I’m going to work as hard as I can, try not to leave any stone unturned, but at the same time enjoy it and have fun playing the game.”

Shanahan tells Crosby he's sorry

Shanahan said he apologized to Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for the way he was treated during the process leading up to the NFL draft.

“He’s as good as it gets and wanted to apologize to him because we were kind of (jerks) to him in our interview when he came out of (Eastern Michigan),” Shanahan said. “He’s one of the coolest dudes I’ve been around and seen, and one of the best players in this league.”

Crosby has established himself as one of the NFL's top pass rushers since the Raiders took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He has 37 1/2 career sacks, including 12 1/2 last season.

“I feel like every single team that I interviewed with didn’t take me seriously,” Crosby said. "I can name every team if I want, but I’m not going to do that. But Kyle Shanahan is an incredible coach. The dude is literally one of the best play callers in the game, so I've got a massive amount of respect for him. We played against them last year and they gave me all type of looks.

“I remember everything, trust me. I remember all those interviews, but that's what makes me who I am today. I carry every little scar. I won't talk about a lot of it, but I keep everything noted.”

49ers CEO York being sued

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers chief executive Jed York is being sued over accusations of insider trading related to his role on the board of an online educational company.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that two shareholder lawsuits have been filed against York and other directors of Santa Clara-based Chegg Inc.

The suits allege that York and other directors of Chegg hid the company's role in helping college students cheat on online exams during the pandemic.

The company's revenues and stock price fell sharply once colleges resumed in-person testing and students couldn't use Chegg to cheat, according to the lawsuits.

The suits also accuse York, Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig and other company executives of illegal insider trading for selling Chegg stock before investors were told about the extent of the cheating scandal. The suits claim York made $1.4 million in profit on the sale of 20,000 shares “at artificially inflated prices.”

Team spokesperson Brian Brokaw didn't address specifics of the lawsuits, saying in a statement that "the 49ers are proud of the work we accomplished with Chegg to provide scholarships for first-generation students.”

A Chegg spokesman told the Chronicle that the "suits are without merit and Chegg is vigorously defending itself.”

The Chronicle reported that York has been paid cash and stock worth about $2 million for his part-time work over 10 years as a board member and he made a profit of $4.9 million on sales of company stock.

Notes

49ers wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud will be out about eight weeks because of a broken wrist. He was expected to undergo surgery Friday. McCloud caught 14 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown last season and averaged 10.8 yards on punt returns and 23.0 on kickoff returns. ... San Francisco TE George Kittle is out this week with an adductor strain. Greenlaw left early because of a hamstring injury.