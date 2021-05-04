NHL: Avalanche rally past Sharks in overtime, 5-4

The Sharks lost for the 11th time in 13 games and were officially eliminated from playoff contention. This is the third time in franchise history that they missed playoffs in back-to-back years, also doing it in 1992 and ‘93, and in 1996 and '97.

“You don't flip things around in this league in six months or eight months or 10 months. It takes time,” San Jose head coach Bob Boughner said. "There's some pain involved in that and some growing to do. That’s where we’re at. ... It’s a little disappointing not to be in the playoffs. But we know what the big picture looks like and where we’re going.”

San Jose appeared in control after scoring twice in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. But Nichushkin scored early in the period to make it a one-goal game and Landeskog made it 4-3 after Meier scored for San Jose.

A turnover by Brent Burns set up Kadri's game-tying goal that ended a 19-game stretch without a goal and then Burakovsky won it in overtime.

“It’s tough to see the way that game ended,” Boughner said. “I thought we should have been celebrating two points tonight.”

The teams finish the season series on Wednesday in San Jose. Colorado is 6-1 in the season series.

FLIP THE SCRIPT