NHL: Dahlen scores twice, Sharks blank Canadiens 5-0

MONTREAL — Rookie Jonathan Dahlen scored his first two goals in his second career game, and the San Jose Sharks blanked the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Erik Karlsson and Timo Meir each had a goal and two assists for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc also scored.

Adin Hill stopped all 21 shots he faced for the Sharks, who won their second straight to start the season and have won 10 straight overall against Montreal.

Canadiens goalie Jake Allen stopped 20 of 25 shots as Montreal — coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Final — lost its fourth straight to start a season for the first time since 1995.

“It’s a trap when you get this close and you have to start again quickly,” Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said. “There is a mental aspect to this and right now we’re not dealing with it well. But you need to turn the page, put on your working boots and work the right way.

“You can’t just work, you need to work the right way. Right now, we’re disconnected with and without the puck.”

Dahlen opened the scoring just 1:22 into the first period, working with Meir to redirect Brent Burns’ shot from the blue line.