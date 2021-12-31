 Skip to main content
NHL

NHL: Hertl's OT goal spoils Sandstrom's debut, Sharks beat Flyers

Flyers Sharks Hockey

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) is congratulated by defenseman Erik Karlsson, middle, and left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during overtime in San Jose on Thursday.

 Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

SAN JOSE — Tomas Hertl scored with 30.1 seconds remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks spoiled a dazzling debut by Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom with a 3-2 victory over the Flyers on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old Sandstrom made 43 saves in his first NHL appearance, but couldn't stop Hertl from close range late in overtime after a good setup by Erik Karlsson.

Hertl also had an assist and extended his career-best points streak to eight games for the Sharks, who followed up an 8-7 shootout win over Arizona on Tuesday with a more complete performance.

“I think we played way better," Hertl said. "We were way better in details and the D-zone, and we even got more chances than last game. It was a good game.”.

Logan Couture scored a short-handed goal and Brent Burns also scored for the Sharks. James Reimer made 23 saves.

San Jose has returned from a COVID and Christmas break by winning back-to-back games at home before heading on a four-game road trip.

“It’s a long time to sit around during a 10-day break,” coach Bob Boughner said. "We know we have a tough road trip, but we want to stay in this. Claw back, and we’re right there.”

Joel Farabee tied the game with 4:03 remaining in regulation and Morgan Frost also scored for the Flyers.

The Flyers extended their points streak to seven games, thanks in large part to Sandstrom.

“I thought he was outstanding,” interim coach Mike Yeo said. “He looked calm and he looked confident in the net. That’s what we’ve seen from him in practice. That’s sort of his demeanor, that’s my impression of him as a coach. That’s what you like about a goalie, that he doesn’t get rattled.”

The Sharks took a 2-1 lead into the third after Couture and Burns scored two minutes apart in the second period.

They appeared to be in good shape after killing off 1:56 of a two-man advantage while allowing only two shots on goal.

But after San Jose failed to add onto the lead on its own power play, Farabee tied the game when he beat Reimer from the circle on a rush.

“I definitely saw some tired mistakes out there,” Yeo said. “When you’re tired sometimes the execution isn’t quite there, sometimes your pace isn’t quite there. I thought the will and the compete was there all night.”

San Jose visits Pittsburgh on Sunday.

NO HOMECOMING

The Flyers opted against giving goalie Martin Jones the start in his first game back in San Jose after being bought out by the Sharks over the summer.

Jones won 170 games in six seasons with the Sharks for second-most in franchise history and helped them reach their only Stanley Cup Final in 2016. But he had an .896 save percentage the past three seasons and the Sharks bought out the final three years of his contract.

Jones is 6-4-1 with a .911 save percentage in Philadelphia after making 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime win in Seattle on Wednesday. Playing an overtime game, combined with the fact that the Flyers didn't get to their hotel until 4:30 a.m., led to the decision to start Sandstrom instead of Jones.

“We don't want to put Jonesy in a tough spot,” Yeo said. “Would have liked for him to be able to play against his former team. Given the workload, I think it's wise to put a fresh body in there tonight.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Sharks placed defenseman Mario Ferraro in COVID-19 protocol just before the game and activated forward Jonathan Dahlen from protocol.

The Flyers placed center Sean Couturier on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and designated him as week to week.

