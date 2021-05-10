NHL: Kessel's OT goal leads Coyotes past Sharks 5-4

SAN JOSE — Phil Kessel scored his 10th goal of the season against San Jose 2:30 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes ended their regular season with a 5-4 win over the Sharks on Saturday night.

Conor Garland had given Arizona the lead with 3:53 left before Alexander Barabanov answered for the Sharks with 48.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

That set the stage for Kessel to end his season with another goal against the Sharks for his 20th overall this season.

“You love to win,” coach Rich Tocchet said. “I don't know if that's great hockey. It was kind of river hockey. Probably good for the fans, but not the coaches. It was good to win. It wasn’t the greatest defensive effort for both team, but it was good to win.”

Christian Dvorak scored twice and Jan Jenik also scored for the Coyotes, who won just five of their final 17 regular season games to miss the postseason. Adin Hill made 44 saves.

Rudolfs Balcers, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 13 of 16 games heading into their regular season finale.

Alexei Melnichuk made 27 saves in his first career NHL start and took the loss.