NHL/NBA: Hertl, Sharks nip Avs; Bagley, Kings top Pacers

SAN JOSE — Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist in his 500th career NHL game and Erik Karlsson scored a go-ahead goal in the third period to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Evander Kane added three assists and Josef Korenar made 30 saves as San Jose scored three unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0. It was an inspired effort two nights after the Sharks lost to Colorado and were eliminated from the playoff chase.

Karlsson’s power-play goal with 10:42 left in the third broke a 2-2 tie and the Sharks held on for just their second win in eight meetings with the Avalanche this season.

But the turning point came on Hertl’s first score, which came with just 12.9 seconds left in the second period after Colorado jumped ahead 2-0.

“Big goal,” Sharks head coach Bob Boughner said. “That’s exactly what we fed off of, I think. Going in 2-0 is a lot different situation against that team. I was proud of the way we responded in the third period.”