NHL/NBA: Hertl, Sharks nip Avs; Bagley, Kings top Pacers

SAN JOSE — Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist in his 500th career NHL game and Erik Karlsson scored a go-ahead goal in the third period to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.
Evander Kane added three assists and Josef Korenar made 30 saves as San Jose scored three unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0. It was an inspired effort two nights after the Sharks lost to Colorado and were eliminated from the playoff chase.
Karlsson’s power-play goal with 10:42 left in the third broke a 2-2 tie and the Sharks held on for just their second win in eight meetings with the Avalanche this season.
But the turning point came on Hertl’s first score, which came with just 12.9 seconds left in the second period after Colorado jumped ahead 2-0.
“Big goal,” Sharks head coach Bob Boughner said. “That’s exactly what we fed off of, I think. Going in 2-0 is a lot different situation against that team. I was proud of the way we responded in the third period.”
Andre Burakovsky and Tyson Jost each scored for the Avalanche. Philipp Grubauer had 30 saves as the Avalanche remained in second place in the West Division despite the loss. The defeat spoiled the NHL debut of Colorado top prospect Alex Newhook, who centered the Avalanche’s second line Wednesday.
Hertl’s first goal came on a beautiful pass from Kane to pull San Jose within a goal at 2-1. That shifted the momentum after the Avalanche scored twice in a period that Colorado largely dominated.
Hertl tied it three minutes into the third, this time finding the net off a rebound of a shot by Kane.
It continued a recent surge from Hertl, an eight-year veteran who has six goals and seven assists over his past eight games.
“Just find my game,” Hertl said. “The early (part of the) season wasn’t what was expected of me. … The goals help. They get your head settled so you feel good about yourself.”
Boughner supported Kane after reports surfaced that Kane is being sued for $15 million by a bank claiming he’s committed fraud on a 2019 loan.
“I haven’t had one issue off the ice with Evander,” Boughner said during his media briefing Wednesday morning. “We know that he’s going through stuff in his personal life, but his ability to come here and focus and get the job done and be one of our best players every night is pretty remarkable.”
SHOW OF RESPECT
A group of Avalanche players gathered after the game to congratulate Sharks forward Patrick Marleau, who recently broke Gordie Howe’s NHL record of 1,767 career games played.
“That accomplishment is something I still can’t wrap my head around,”
Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s just something that I don’t see happening again.”
The Sharks host Arizona on Friday and Saturday night.
NBA
Kings 104, Pacers 93
INDIANAPOLIS — Marvin Bagley III kept Sacramento's slim playoff hopes alive Wednesday night with a breakthrough performance — scoring a season-high 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
It has been a long time coming for the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, but Bagley started fast, finished strong and appears to be finding his groove, finally.
“This is two of the last three games where he’s put up big-time performances,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “I was happy for him, happy for his teammates. But that’s part of the fun of the sport. He was really good tonight.”
Delon Wright added 23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals as Sacramento won its fourth straight — all on the road — and swept the two-game series with the Pacers for the first time in five years. The Kings started the day 3 1/2 games behind San Antonio in the chase for the West's final play-in spot.
After missing 85 games over the past two seasons, Bagley finally delivered with 24 points, eight rebounds and going 12 of 17 from the field in the first half as Sacramento pulled out to a 56-47 lead.
“I think he just got to his spots early," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “It was his physicality around the rim and he got to the spots he wanted to. We've got to do a better job of preventing that."
Bagley's teammates took care of the rest. Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes spurred an early second-half scoring flurry that put the Kinds in complete control midway through the third quarter with a 76-56 lead.
Indiana never recovered.
“He’s such a dynamic athlete, we want him out there flying and rolling and getting out in transition," Walton said, referring to Bagley. “Just getting him out there like that tonight, I thought was great."
Hield had 16 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists and made four 3-pointers, giving him 260 this season. Holmes added 12 points and Terence Davis II had 10 points and 6 rebounds off the bench as Sacramento won for the sixth time in its last eight games.