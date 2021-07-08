NHL Playoffs: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

Never losing twice in a row thanks to Vasilevskiy's brilliance and one of the deepest rosters constructed since the cap was implemented in 2005, the Lightning solidified their status as a modern-day dynasty.

How deep? Nikita Kucherov had 32 points to join Mario Lemieux as the only players to lead the postseason in scoring two years in a row, and Brayden Point scored 14 goals through three rounds. Kucherov, Point and Hedman all played through injuries, too.

It was just too much for the Canadiens, who relied again on Price to keep them in a game — and the series. He finished with 29 saves.

The sunbelt franchise in a nontraditional market that didn't even exist until 1992-93 went through the NHL's most storied franchise to win this one. The third championship in franchise history denied Montreal a 25th league championship banner.

The Lightning also added another title for “Champa Bay,” coming on the heels of Tom Brady leading the NFL's Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in February. The Tampa Bay Rays went to the World Series last fall.

Tampa Bay's mayor had suggested the Lightning lose Game 4 on the road so they could win at home, and she got her wish as coach Jon Cooper's team became the first since Chicago in 2015 to hoist the Cup on home ice.