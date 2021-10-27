NHL: Saros makes 28 saves as Predators down Sharks 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight.

“I thought we got off to a really good start to the game,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “We were able to play the way we want to play, to our identity.”

Timo Meier scored and James Reimer made 23 saves for the Sharks, which have lost two in a row following their season-opening four-game winning streak.

Duchene scored the game’s first goal a little more than a minute into the opening period on a Nashville power play.

Just 19 seconds after former Predator Nick Bonino was sent to the box for tripping, Roman Josi passed the puck to Duchene just outside the blue line. Duchene skated into the high slot, made a quick toe-drag move to elude the stick of San Jose defenseman Brent Burns and then sent a wrist shot past Reimer on the glove side.

“I think we probably deserved to score a few more goals, I thought we had some really good looks,” Duchene said. “Reimer played really well. He always seems to play well against us.”