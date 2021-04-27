NHL: Sharks beat Coyotes 6-4 to snap eight-game losing streak

SAN JOSE — Alexander Barabanov scored his first NHL goal to help the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-4 on Monday night in the Sharks’ first home game with fans in attendance in 13 months.

Rookie goalie Josef Korenar made 21 saves and earned his first NHL victory as San Jose snapped an eight-game losing streak, its longest since 2005.

The Sharks rewarded the small crowd that was allowed into SAP Center for the first time this season, as COVID-19 restrictions in California forced San Jose to play in front of empty seats at home until Monday.

“I think they were just as excited as we were,” Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “It hasn’t been an easy season for us, so it’s nice to see that as many showed up as possibly could. They were happy to be here.”

Karlsson, Logan Couture, Brent Burns and Noah Gregor all scored as the Sharks jumped out to a 4-0 lead by early in the second period. But they needed Barabanov’s goal 11:17 of the third to help fend off a Coyotes comeback.

“He plays a real smart game,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said of Barabanov. “He’s obviously got high-end skill, you can see that. You can tell he’s dangerous in the offensive zone. He looks like a confident player.”