NHL: Sharks open training camp without Kane

Kane's attorney denied those charges but the team said it came to an agreement with Kane that he won't participate in camp until further notice while the league looks into those charges.

None of the players made available to the media would comment on the specifics.

“No one knew about anything and no one still knows about anything,” defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “We’re here to focus on the things that we can control and everything other than that is out of our hands.”

There was also a report this offseason from The Athletic that there was a rift between Kane and his teammates, many of whom don't want him back on the team.

Kane's teammates said any issues would be dealt with privately in the dressing room and they were happy with the mindset of the group who was on hand for the start of camp.

“I thought today was a real good day," captain Logan Couture said. “When you get to the rink, you show up, you play hockey, you work hard. You play for the guy next to you. Everyone that’s here is proud to be a San Jose Shark and we want to win for this organization.”

Kane's absence will be felt on the ice as he was the team's most consistent forward last season, when he led the Sharks with 22 goals and 49 points.