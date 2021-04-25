NHL: Wild clinch playoffs with 6-3 win over Sharks

Logan Couture, Evander Kane and Joachim Blichfeld scored in the third period for the Sharks in the first game game this season in front of any spectators in San Jose. The Sharks allowed friends and family of players and organization members in preparation for the first game with fans on Monday night.

There was little to cheer about after a pregame ceremony for Patrick Marleau, who broke Gordie Howe's all-time games played record on Monday night in Las Vegas.

“There should have been emotion,” Couture said. “The ceremony was emotional. We all love Patrick in our room. We should have at least shown up and played for him. ... We stunk it up. Nothing to be proud of for us in that room.”

Suter scored on the opening shift when he beat Jones to the short side off the rush. Minnesota added two more goals off the rush in the period, taking advantage of poor defensive play from San Jose.

Foligno beat Blichfeld for position to tap a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek just seconds after Kahkonen robbed Marc-Edouard Vlasic off a good set up from Marleau to make it 2-0.

Spurgeon added a goal late in the first from the circle off a pass from Ryan Hartman.