NHL: Youth movement powers Sharks past Jets 4-3 in opener

Less than two minutes later, Balcers knocked in a rebound of a shot by Timo Meier just before colliding with Hellebuyck in the crease, setting off a wild scrum between the teams. Hertl then fired up the crowd as he headed to the penalty box.

“We score and they kind of push him and two guys jump on him so I just tried to jump in, save his life," he said. “I think fans missed it, too, and it was 4-2, so I just lift my hands up and told the fans to get going because we missed them. It was a long two years and we're so happy we can play again in front of our fans and they were amazing tonight.”

The teams traded short-handed goals early in the second period, with Copp taking advantage of miscommunication between Hill and Erik Karlsson to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead, and Cogliano answering for San Jose.

“We needed something to happen at 2-0,” Boughner said. “We needed the next one or it would have been a tough mountain to climb there. ... It just lit our whole bench up."

The Sharks then tied it late in the period when Weatherby beat Hellebuyck from the circle on the power play to become the first Sharks player to score in his NHL debut since Meier did it in Montreal on Dec. 16, 2016.

YOUTH MOVEMENT