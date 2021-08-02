Olympics Men's Basketball: Players shoot for gold and green

France has also waited a lifetime to win an Olympic gold medal. Fournier has to juggle all that at once.

“It’s so unfortunate that I’m going to have to give an answer on the day of the quarterfinal,” he said. “Hopefully, teams are going to be nice and they can understand that I don’t want to rush anything and at least I can wait until after the game.”

Free agency in the NBA normally opens on June 30 and contracts can be signed in early July, getting it out of the way — at least for the top players — before national team games.

The coronavirus pandemic that pushed back the start of the season forced the offseason to begin just before the opening ceremonies of the Olympics.

It was Friday morning in Japan when the NBA draft was being held. U.S. head coach Gregg Popovich of San Antonio and assistant coach Steve Kerr of Golden State spent part of their off days on their phones with their teams.

U.S. forward Draymond Green was up with the sun to tell Golden State general manager Bob Myers that he wanted the Warriors to use their No. 7 and 14 picks on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.