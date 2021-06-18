Olympics: Warriors' Brown eager to coach Nigerian team

“I’ve become passionate about the potential and the people," Brown said. "I want these guys to have an experience. Now we might never be USA basketball, but I want these guys to have an experience where they can be proud of representing their country in these international games because they’re just good dudes.”

Make no mistake: These are exciting basketball times for Nigeria.

In last year’s NBA draft, six players who were either born in Nigeria or have a parent hailing from there were chosen in the first round, a first for any African nation. This year’s NBA first-round playoff series between Miami and Milwaukee featured nine players with Nigerian roots, six from the Heat, three from the Bucks. As many as three Heat players — Gabe Vincent, Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala — are serious candidates to play for Nigeria in these Olympics, and it's possible that most if not the entire Nigerian roster for Tokyo has NBA experience.

“I’m just looking forward to having the next opportunity to hopefully go represent the country and represent the nation moving forward in the Olympics,” Vincent said. “Mike Brown has definitely been in contact. He’s been great reaching out to guys, communicating well and we’re all looking forward to it and excited.”