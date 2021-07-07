On Basketball: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

These aren’t slouches. They’re legit and are built to be legit for a few more years to come.

It might be time to start expecting new teams to start going deep in the NBA playoffs again.

Atlanta made the Eastern Conference finals with a roster relying heavily on guys still in their rookie contracts. Utah had the NBA’s best record this season and has its core locked up for years to come. James and the Los Angeles Lakers could very easily be great again next season and the Warriors expect to contend when Klay Thompson finally reunites with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but it’s hardly a lock that the same old faces keep coming back to the finals.

“Again, it wouldn’t be true to the data to make too large a point around one season, particularly one that may have been — that was -- so aberrational,” Silver said. “But I at least say that it looks like a very positive sign in terms of the competition we’re seeing around the league.”